Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.52. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $683.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.