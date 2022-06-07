Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Renasant posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,838,000 after purchasing an additional 149,653 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,207,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

