Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Renasant posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,838,000 after purchasing an additional 149,653 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,207,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.
Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
