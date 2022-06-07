-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). Caladrius Biosciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CLBS stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

