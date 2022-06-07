-$0.03 EPS Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Edap Tms posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.99 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edap Tms by 92.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edap Tms by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Edap Tms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

