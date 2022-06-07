$0.33 EPS Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. CommScope reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 75,927 shares of company stock worth $613,051 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $41,352,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 1,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. CommScope has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

