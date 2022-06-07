-$0.05 EPS Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. Phunware posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a negative net margin of 346.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 343.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,012 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

PHUN opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Phunware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

