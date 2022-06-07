Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.36). Cutera posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Cutera stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.