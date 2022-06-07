Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,251 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $30,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 163,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

