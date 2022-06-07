Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 325 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.75. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.60 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

