Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 21,068 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 515,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,965,000 after buying an additional 459,321 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

