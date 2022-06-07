State Street Corp Sells 25,479 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,064,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,479 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $158,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

