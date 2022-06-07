Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after buying an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after buying an additional 124,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.88.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.29. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.