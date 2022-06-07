1,250 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

