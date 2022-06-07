Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,399 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPT. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

