Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,003 shares of company stock worth $4,263,936 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 0.96. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

