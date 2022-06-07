Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

VFC stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

