Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $105.39 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

