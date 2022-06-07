Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntsman by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,356,000 after acquiring an additional 618,959 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 848,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,886,000 after buying an additional 200,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,018,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

