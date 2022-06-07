Commerce Bank Has $558,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 513,432 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

