Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,830 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

