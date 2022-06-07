Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $102,244,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in DT Midstream by 31,978.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $70,254,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTM opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $59.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

