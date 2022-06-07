Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $1.85 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

