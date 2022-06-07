Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

