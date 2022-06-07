Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $221.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

