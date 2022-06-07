14,100 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.19.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.