Eaton Vance Management Acquires 330 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,970 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,098.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

HAL stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,937,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,547,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,412 shares of company stock worth $7,578,379 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.