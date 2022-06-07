Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of TransUnion worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 54.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,623,000 after purchasing an additional 536,542 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 56.9% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,208,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,751,000 after purchasing an additional 438,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 204,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 201,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 172,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

