Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 266.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 8.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 9.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

