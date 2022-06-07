Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

