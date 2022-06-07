Eaton Vance Management Acquires 973 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 833.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 167,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

