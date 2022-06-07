Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,941.68.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,376.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,443.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,523.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.91 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.