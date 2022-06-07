Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded at JMP Securities

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.