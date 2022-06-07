Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 126.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $834.13 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $838.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $735.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

