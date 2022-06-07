Eaton Vance Management Sells 741 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

NYSE:PNR opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Pentair Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.