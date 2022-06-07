Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Roku by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 388,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,705,000 after acquiring an additional 217,932 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $32,564,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in Roku by 773.8% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 539,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after acquiring an additional 477,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Roku by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $148.01.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.