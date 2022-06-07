Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ventas by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,894,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,837,000 after buying an additional 339,065 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,402 shares of company stock worth $6,481,975 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

