Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $176.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.80.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

