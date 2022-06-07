Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 151,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

