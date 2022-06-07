Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,490 shares of company stock worth $5,073,937. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

