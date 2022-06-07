Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,747 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of United Rentals worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,220,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,487,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 294.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after buying an additional 115,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,236,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $307.27 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.76 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.89.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.