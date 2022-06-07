AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $178.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $167.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,066,899 shares of company stock worth $910,384,692 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.