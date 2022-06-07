Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after acquiring an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after acquiring an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

