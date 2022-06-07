Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.08.

Northern Trust stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.47.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

