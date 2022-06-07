Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 413.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.69.

Shares of CRL opened at $245.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.96. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.20 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

