iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,542,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.13 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

