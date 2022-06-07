1,102,600 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,102,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.88% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,902 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,527 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.