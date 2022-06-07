Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,680 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

PSTG stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

