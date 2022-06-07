Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.91% of Arch Resources worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of ARCH opened at $159.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.19%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

