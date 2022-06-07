Commerce Bank Has $650,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.60 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

