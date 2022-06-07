Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FOX by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,888,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 688,278 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,352,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 358,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 520,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.